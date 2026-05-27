India News | Ghaziabad: Fire Breaks out in Residential Building After Electric Vehicle Catches Fire While Charging

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI): A fire broke out in a residential building in the Surya Nagar area early Wednesday morning after an electric vehicle (EV) allegedly caught fire while being charged, officials said.

According to Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rahul Kumar, the Vaishali Fire Station received an emergency call at around 2:24 am reporting a blaze at a building under the jurisdiction of Link Road Police Station.

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Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "On May 27, 2026, at approximately 2:24 AM, the Vaishali Fire Station received a report of a fire at a building located at S-70, Rampuri in the Surya Nagar area, within the jurisdiction of the Link Road Police Station."

Initial reports indicated that 15 to 17 people were trapped inside the building at the time of the incident, prompting immediate deployment of fire tenders from Vaishali, along with additional support units.

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"The report stated that 15 to 17 people were trapped inside. Fire tenders were immediately dispatched from Vaishali, supplemented by additional support units, bringing the total to four fire vehicles on the scene," he added.

Officials said the fire originated on the ground floor, where the electric vehicle was under charging at the time of the incident. Firefighting operations were launched immediately upon arrival to control the blaze and rescue occupants.

"Upon arrival, we observed a four-storey building (Ground + 3 floors) where the fire had originated on the ground floor from an electric vehicle that was being charged," Kumar said.

Firefighters managed to bring the situation under control, and no immediate casualties have been reported so far.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, and further details are awaited.

Earlier, in a similar incident on Monday, a massive fire broke out at a factory in the Bulandshahr industrial area of Uttar Pradesh, a fire official said.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rahul Kumar said that there were no casualties or reports of injuries in the incident.

The CFO said, "Firefighting efforts are also underway from inside the premises. There are no reports of anyone being trapped; everyone managed to exit safely. Efforts to extinguish the fire are ongoing."

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, and an investigation has been ordered.

Another fire officer told ANI, "Firefighting operations are actively underway. An investigation into the incident is currently in progress; at this moment, the exact cause remains undetermined. We have fully cordoned off the factory area and are maintaining a comprehensive presence around the entire perimeter." (ANI)

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