Ghaziabad, Apr 4 (PTI) The Bhojpur police here arrested five people for vehicle thefts and recovered 13 trucks and a tanker from them, according to an official.

Police also recovered fake registration books from them.

They were using these trucks for commercial purposes.

SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said the stolen trucks were recovered from different towns.

The accused have been identified as Jeeshan, Inshad, Fariyad, Sanjay Soni and Rahul.

