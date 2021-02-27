Ghaziabad, Feb 27 (PTI) The station house officer (SHO) of Masuri in Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh has been suspended for dereliction of duty and remaining absent from the police station.

SHO Raghvendra Singh was suspended following a report by Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja.

A departmental inquiry has also been set up against him.

The Link Road police station SHO, Shailendra Pratap Singh, has been posted as the SHO of Masuri.

Newly promoted inspector Hari Om will look after the charge of Niwari town.

Teela Mode SHO Ran Singh would be the new SHO of Link Road.

Inspector Om Praksh Arya will be the new SHO of Teela Mode, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said.

