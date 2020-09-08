Ghaziabad, Sep 8 (PTI) The Sihani Gate police here on Tuesday detained a minor for allegedly murdering a Class 12 passout, an official said.

The incident took place on Sunday during a dance competition near a school at Block E of Nand Gram Colony, SP (City) Abhishek Verma told PTI.

Nitin, 18, was taking a walk outside his residence after having dinner. In the meantime, his friend Ankit reached there and told him about a scuffle.

Two boys from another group attacked Nitin with sharp objects.

He was immediately rushed to the MMG Government Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

An FIR was lodged by the deceased's uncle Jag Mohan against two boys, aged 16 and 17. One of them is still at large, SP Verma said.

