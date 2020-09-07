Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 7 (ANI): Ghaziabad Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly sending obscene messages to women.

According to the police, the accused is a resident of Rohtak in Haryana and had contacts of more than 500 women in his Mobile phone.

"Ghaziabad Police yesterday arrested a man, a resident of Rohtak in Haryana, for allegedly sending obscene messages to women. It has come to the fore that he sent obscene photos and videos to over 500 women in several states and demanded to have sex with them," Circle Officer Abhay Kumar told ANI. (ANI)

