Ghaziabad, Apr 3 (PTI) In the wake of a recent surge in coronavirus case, rapid response teams have been deployed to conduct a door-to-door survey to trace infected people in the district, according to an official here.

Wearing of a mask has been made essential and those violating the order will be penalised, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said, adding that a special drive will be carried out to administer coronavirus vaccine to those aged 45 or above.

The decisions has been taken in the wake of over 400 people testing positive for coronavirus since March 1.

According to Pandey, the rapid response teams will conduct a door-to-door survey to trace coronavirus patients.

People coming from the pandemic-hit states will be monitored and containment zones will be decided on the basis of the data gathered through the geographic information system (GIS), the DM said.

