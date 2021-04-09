Ghaziabad, Apr 9 (PTI) Police here arrested seven people for allegedly duping hundreds of insurance policy holders of crores of rupees, an official said on Friday.

The arrested included two women. The accused have been identified as Pradeep, Rahul, Sumit, Rupesh, Akshay, Jyoti and Pink, SP (City-First) Nipun Agarwal said.

According to the officer, the accused operated a fake call centre and obtained data of policy holders. They used to ask people not encash their insurance amount, offering more incentives.

They used to take renewal amount raging from Rs 1 lakh to 5 lakh from policy holders in their bank accounts, which they closed after withdrawing the money.

Police have recovered 11 mobile phones used in commission of crime, one cheque book, laptop and six ATMs cards from them, the SP said.PTI CORR

