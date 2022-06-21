New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Ghazipur flower market in Delhi, one of the largest in the country, is set for development into a new modern avatar with an estimated cost of over Rs 197 crore, officials said on Tuesday.

Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board has invited bids for development of Ghazipur flower market, situated in East Delhi, into a modern facility for commission agents, wholesalers and customers with shops, cold storage, internal roads and other infrastructure, they said.

The scope of development work will include construction of shops and offices for 192 commission agents and 222 wholesalers at the market, official documents stated.

The market will have a four-storeyed building with basement, ground and three upper floors spread over an area of over 10 acres.

Parking areas and internal roads, drainage of the entire area, external electrifications, internal electrifications, installation and commissioning of gen sets, water supply and sanitation, sewerage, firefighting arrangements, RO water plant will be part of the development project, the documents said.

The project will be completed within 30 months with a cost of Rs 197.44 crore, after successful award of the tender, the officials said.

