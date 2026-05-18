India News | GHIAL Launches State-of-the-Art Cargo Terminal 2 at Hyderabad International Airport

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 18 (ANI): GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) on Monday announced the commissioning of Cargo Terminal 2 at Hyderabad International Airport, marking a transformational milestone in the airport's strategic growth as a world-class air cargo and logistics destination.

According to an official release, the terminal is designed to meet surging domestic and international cargo demand, delivering a next-generation infrastructure platform for airlines, freight forwarders, logistics operators, and regulatory agencies.

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Spread across an area of 16864 sqm, the new terminal has been engineered for operational efficiency and long-term scalability. The terminal will commence operations with a handling capacity of around 50,000 metric tonnes per annum, with dedicated expansion areas enabling capacity to double to 100,000 metric tonnes per annum. Speaking on the occasion, Kadhir Kadhiravan, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd, said, "The commissioning of the second Cargo Terminal 2 is a defining moment for GHIAL and for Hyderabad's emergence as a leading air cargo and logistics gateway in Asia. This facility is not simply an addition to our infrastructure portfolio; it is a statement of intent. We have built the new terminal to serve the most demanding cargo verticals, from life-saving pharmaceuticals to time-critical express consignments, with the precision, speed, and reliability that global supply chains require."

He added, "As we look ahead, this terminal will be central to our mission of delivering world-class cargo infrastructure that drives economic growth for the region and positions Hyderabad firmly on the global logistics map."

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Sanjiv Edward, CEO, GMR Aero Cargo & Logistics, said, "This launch of the new cargo terminal in Hyderabad marks a significant step in strengthening India's air logistics ecosystem, with GMR Aero Cargo & Logistics reinforcing its commitment to world-class infrastructure and serving the industry in the region with Products that add value to their business." The terminal features dedicated inbound and outbound cargo zones, spacious export and import processing areas, multi-level racking systems for optimised storage, and spacious build-up and breakdown areas enabling parallel shipment processing. A flagship feature of Cargo Terminal 2 is its large, fully temperature-controlled pharma zone, purpose-built to handle both pharmaceutical and perishable cargo.

Equipped with advanced temperature cut-off systems and continuous monitoring technology, the terminal delivers end-to-end cold-chain reliability, a critical capability as Hyderabad consolidates its standing as a global pharmaceutical hub. The new terminal enables streamlined processing, faster regulatory clearances, and significantly reduced cargo dwell times.

Enhanced airside-landside connectivity, dedicated road access, and robust power infrastructure further reinforce the terminal's operational resilience, ensuring uninterrupted service across all cargo segments, including pharmaceuticals, perishables, express consignments, and general cargo. Consistent with GHIAL's commitment to environmentally responsible development, the new terminal incorporates energy-efficient lighting systems, optimised HVAC design and insulation, particularly within temperature-controlled areas and resource-efficient building materials. Intelligent layout planning and workflow optimisation reduce equipment idling time and lower overall energy consumption, embedding sustainability into the terminal's daily operations.

The terminal is equipped with a multi-level fire detection and alarm system enabling early hazard detection, ensuring the highest standards of safety for cargo, infrastructure, and personnel, and reinforcing GHIAL's culture of safety-first infrastructure management. (ANI)

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