New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): After being conferred with the Padma Bhushan award, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that it feels good when the country or the government recognizes someone's work, adding that he has learned to always speak the truth from Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Azad said, "It feels good when the country or the government recognizes someone's work. I always feel eager to perform better in my field of work."

"I like that someone recognized my work. Even during my ups and downs in different phases of my life, I always strived to work for the people, be it in the social or political sphere or as a (former) Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Keeping this in view, I am happy with the award given by the government and the people of the country," he said.

Slamming those who opposed the move to confer Padma Award to Azad, he said, "Some people always try to see why such awards are given and who are they being given to. They do not recognize the process and the contribution of the person for attaining this award. This award is given by the nation to me."

Lauding the ideals of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, he said that he is influenced by Gandhi and follows his ideals right from his childhood.

"We have learned to speak the truth from Gandhi ji. I have spoken the truth for the unity and integrity of the country. Politics of religion and politics of caste is not right for the country. Gandhiji worked for this his whole life and in the end, he even gave his life. Gandhiji is now no more but his life and his principles did not fade away," he said.

Azad on Monday received the Padma Bhushan award in the field of Public Affairs. He received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind today.

Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year. (ANI)

