Bhadohi (UP), Jun 22 (PTI) A teenage girl was allegedly raped by a 38-year-old man in a village here in Durga Ganj area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place Tuesday when one Surendra Bind entered the house of the 15-year-old girl and raped her, Durga Ganj Police Station SHO Chitrakoot Puri said.

The accused later fled from the spot leaving the girl allegedly in an injured state, he said.

An FIR has been registered in this regard against Bind on complaint of the survivor's parents under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act, Puri said.

The girl has been sent for the medical examination, police said.

The accused was arrested in the afternoon from Surwaya tri-section, they said, adding the matter is being probed.

