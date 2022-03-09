Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], March 9 (ANI): A girl died after being run over by a bus in Vadodara, the police said on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, D J Chavda said, "The victim Shivani, who was a student, on Tuesday, was entering the bus station when a bus ran over her. She was severely injured and on Wednesday succumbed to injuries."

The accused driver has been held and a case has been registered against him under relevant sections, the ACP added.

The father of the deceased accused that the driver purposely ran the bus over her daughter and wants justice for his daughter. (ANI)

