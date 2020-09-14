Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 14 (ANI): A girl allegedly consumed poison and died by suicide after her father purportedly stopped her from studying in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

Later, the father allegedly tried to burn his daughter's body.

Police have recovered a suicide note from the deceased girl's residence in which she has alleged that her father, Kapil Kumar, did not let her study.

"We were informed that the deceased girl had consumed poison. Later, when we reached the spot we recovered the body in a burnt condition and sent for the post-mortem. A case has been registered against the father. A suicide note has also been recovered in which the deceased girl has alleged that her father stopped her from studying," said Amit Anand, Superintendent of Police (SP).

"As per the investigation, Kapil had informed his relatives on September 13 about her daughter consuming the poison. When the relatives reached here, they saw Kapil was trying to burn the body and they immediately informed the police," he added.

The father somehow managed to escape from the spot. A case has also been registered against the father under sections 306 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

