Jammu, June 15 (PTI) A girl, who was abducted three days ago from Jammu city, was rescued from Punjab and her kidnapper was arrested, officials said on Tuesday.

The minor was kidnapped from the Bakshi Nagar area of the city allegedly by Mukul Kalotra, following which a complaint was lodged by her father, they said.

After this, special teams were constituted and the girl was recovered from Punjab, the officials said, adding that further investigation in the matter is underway.

