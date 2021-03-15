Aligarh, Mar 15 (PTI) A teenaged girl stepping out of her home in a village near here at midnight to relieve herself was allegedly held captive and raped by a man in his vehicle parked near her house, police said on Monday.

As the girl cried for help, her uncle rushed to her aid but the man stabbed him and sped away, the police said, adding the girl's uncle escaped with minor injuries.

The shocking incident took place on Saturday midnight in a village under Gangiri police station area, around 50 km from Aligarh, the police said.

Following the Saturday night incident, the girl's father lodged a complaint at the police station, naming a village youth as the accused.

Circle Officer Suman Kanojia said the accused had allegedly brandished a knife threatening to kill the girl if she raised an alarm.

The accused has been booked under stringent provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, she said, adding the police have launched a search to nab him.

