Jhansi (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) Three persons were arrested here for allegedly beating up the family members of a five-year-old girl when they were going to file an attempt-to-rape complaint against one of them, police said on Wednesday.

The elderly couple alleged that a man tried to rape their five-year-old granddaughter by luring her in the name of giving chocolate on Tuesday. He ran away from the spot as soon as he saw the family members, according to Circle Officer (City) Rajesh Kumar.

On Wednesday, when the family members were going to the police station to lodge a complaint, the suspect, his brother and father beat them up, police said.

A case has been registered against the three suspects, the officer said, adding that they had been arrested.

