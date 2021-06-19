Jaipur, Jun 19 (PTI) BJP's Rajasthan unit president Satish Poonia on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot demanding a priority in the investigation and treatment of elderly and differently-abled people infected with the coronavirus.

He also stressed the need to accord them priority in the doorstep vaccination.

Poonia made the demand pointing out experts' warning that elderly people are at higher risk of contracting coronavirus infection.

In the first and second wave of the corona pandemic, many elderly people have lost their lives in the state.

