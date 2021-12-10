Chandigarh, Dec 9 (PTI) Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju on Thursday directed officers to give special attention to polling stations which had witnessed low voter turnout during the 2017 assembly elections in a bid to ensure maximum voter turnout in the upcoming polls.

The Punjab assembly polls are due early next year.

Also Read | SpiceJet's Kolkata-Bound SG-467 Flight Lands Back After Taking Off From Mumbai Airport Due to Technical Snag.

In his letter to all deputy commissioners-cum-district election officers (DEOs), Raju stated that during the analysis of polling station wise voter pattern during the last assembly elections 2017, it was found that certain booths recorded less voting percentage than state average (77.40 per cent), which brings to focus that “these polling stations require special attention to achieve higher voter turnout in the upcoming elections”.

He directed the DEOs to identify the low voter turnout polling stations and conduct maximum activities under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme so that maximum electors could be sensitised about the voting right.

Also Read | Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Announces Rs 25,000 Cash Reward for Reporting Illegal Sand Mining.

Meanwhile, as part of the SVEEP activity, 30 mobile vans, equipped with LED and audio system, are ready to be dispatched to the districts, he said.

These vans will roam across the state to create voter awareness, give message of voter registration and voting on the poll day, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)