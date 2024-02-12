New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has expressed its strong discontent and anger against the dictatorial manner in which the PM Modi government is handling the democratic mode of protests of the farmers by erecting iron nails, barbed wires, and concrete barricades in the highways in Punjab and Delhi borders, the SKM said in a press statement.

The administration is imposing Section 144 in and around Delhi and Haryana, diverting the traffic without any prior advisory to the public, and creating an atmosphere of terror to frighten off the people. The Modi government is treating protesters as if they are enemies of the country, the statement read.

In Madhya Pradesh, five state leaders of the SKM including Kisan Sabha leader Ram Narayan Kuraria, his wife and All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) Leader Anjana Kuraria, Kisan Sangharsha samithi leader Aradhana Bhargava, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait) leader Anil Yadav, National Alliance of People's Movements (NAPM) leader Rajkumar Sinha were arrested and jailed under Section 151 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC). Many activists were arrested in various parts of the state.

SKM has clarified earlier that it has not given the call to Delhi Chalo on February 13 and SKM has nothing to do with this protest action. However, organisations other than SKM have the right to protest and it is the responsibility of the Union Government to treat such protests in democratic manners instead of adhering to excessive state repression, the statement read.

SKM urges Prime Minister Modi to clarify why his government is not ready for discussion with the platforms of farmers and workers in the context of the countrywide Grameen Bandh and industrial or sectoral strike call on February 16 on the demands of people's livelihoods.

The efforts to suppress the people's protest will be in vain in the context of the emerging struggles across India on the livelihood demands of people. SKM reminds Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav that India has a Constitution that enshrines the right to protest for all citizens, the statement read.

SKM appeals to all the political parties and the class and mass organisations of all sections to condemn this highhandedness by the Modi administration.

The repression by the Union and the state governments under the BJP will be rebuffed by the people. The farmers and workers, with the support of all sections of the people, will ensure the February 16 Industrial or Sectoral Strike and Grameen bandh are massive, vibrant and successful, the statement read. (ANI)

