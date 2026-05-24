India News | Glacier Collapse Incident in Kanchan Ganga Area Near Badrinath, No Damage Reported

Kanchan Ganga (Uttarakhand) [India], May 24 (ANI): A glacier collapse incident occurred on Sunday in the Kanchan Ganga area near Badrinath Dham. No damage or casualties have been reported.

According to administrative sources, glaciers in high-altitude regions begin melting rapidly as temperatures rise in the area. Such situations are witnessed every year during the summer season due to the increasing heat.

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Reports suggest that the glacier located above Kanchan Ganga also gradually shifted downward because of rising temperatures, and parts of it break off and descended downhill.

Officials confirmed that the glacier collapse did not cause any damage in nearby areas.

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Meanwhile, in an incident on Friday, one person was killed and a man of Nepali origin was injured after a landslide hit Sonprayag in Uttarakhand.

The incident occurred on Friday morning near the Hanuman Barrier in the Sonprayag area of Rudraprayag district.

"At around 8 AM today, near the Hanuman Temple in Sonprayag, where a police barrier is also situated, a sudden landslide occurred from the nearby hills. Two individuals were caught in the landslide: one was a local resident, and the other was of Nepali origin. They were immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where the local resident was declared dead, while the person of Nepali origin was referred to a higher medical centre for further treatment," Nandan Singh Rajwar, District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO), Rudraprayag said. (ANI)

(ANI)

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