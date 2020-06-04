India News | Glad to Be Joining the First India-Australia Virtual Summit: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) India-Australia ties have always been close, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said ahead of his first-ever virtual summit with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Thursday.

"Glad to be joining the first India-Australia Virtual Summit with you, PM @ScottMorrisonMP. India-Australia ties have always been close," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Replies to Australian PM Scott Morrison, Says he is â€˜Glad to Joinâ€™ the First India-Australia Summit.

"As vibrant democracies, from Commonwealth to cricket to even cuisine, our people-to-people relations are strong and the future is bright," he said.

Modi was responding to a tweet by Prime Minister Morrison, who said he is looking forward to catching up with his Indian counterpart for the virtual summit.

Also Read | Earthquakes in Delhi-NCR: 11 Quakes Have Been Reported in The Region In 2 Months.

The two leaders are likely to review the broad framework of bilateral strategic ties and explore ways to expand cooperation in areas of trade and defence.

The two countries are also expected to finalise a landmark agreement for reciprocal access to military bases for logistics support in the summit besides sealing a number of other pacts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)