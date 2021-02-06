New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he felt glad to see immense enthusiasm amongst people of Assam ahead of his visit in the state tomorrow and hopes to continue working for the state's all-round development.

In a tweet, Prime Minister said, "Glad to see immense enthusiasm in Assam. Happy to be getting yet another opportunity to be in the state tomorrow. We will continue working for Assam's all-round development."

Along with this tweet, PM Modi shared images of the preparations in the state ahead of his visit.

Several women lightned up 'diyas' (earthen lamps) ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit. They also used a string of lit diyas to depict the name of 'MODI'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of two hospitals and launch 'Asom Mala', a programme for state highways and major district roads, at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district in Assam on Sunday.

"I will be among the people of Assam tomorrow. At a programme in Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur district, the 'Asom Mala' programme will be launched, which will boost the state's road infrastructure. This initiative will contribute to Assam's economic progress and improve connectivity," the Prime Minister tweeted.

"Foundation stones for medical colleges and hospitals in Biswanath and Charaideo will be laid. This will boost Assam's health infrastructure. In the last few years, the state has made rapid strides in healthcare. This has benefitted not only Assam but also the entire Northeast," he said in another tweet added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)