New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): The global community has been extending a helping hand in supporting efforts of India to meet the challenges and requirements of the unprecedented surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the global pandemic, said the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

The Union Government has ensured the global aid is being effectively and promptly allocated and delivered to States and Union Territories to strengthen their efforts during this critical phase, said the ministry.

According to the ministry, 2,933 Oxygen Concentrators, 2,429 oxygen cylinders, 13 oxygen generation plants, 2951 ventilators and more than 3 lakh Remdesivir vials have been delivered so far.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 16.73 Cr today.

It stated that as many as 14,88,528 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine across 30 States and UTs.

Cumulatively, 16,73,46,544 vaccine doses have been administered through 24,37,299 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today, the ministry said.

These include 95,22,639 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 64,30,277 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,38,62,998 FLWs (1stdose), 76,46,634 FLWs (2nddose), 14,88,528 beneficiaries under 18-45 age group (1st dose), 5,35,04,312 1st dose beneficiaries and 1,42,87,313 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 5,47,33,969 1st dose) and 58,69,874 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.

As per the ministry, ten states account for 66.81 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country which include Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

Nearly 23 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours, it said.

It also stated that as on Day-112 of the vaccination drive (7th May, 2021), 22,97,257 vaccine doses were given, adding that across 18,692 sessions, 9,87,909 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 13,09,348 beneficiaries received their 2nd dose of vaccine.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,79,30,960 today. The National Recovery Rate is 81.90 per cent. 3,18,609 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours, stated the ministry.

According to the ministry, ten states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Haryana account for 71.93 per cent of the new recoveries.

A total of more than 30 crore tests have been conducted so far across the country while the cumulative positivity rate stands at 7.29 per cent, it said.

It informed that 21 States/UTs have lower cases per million population than the national average (15,864). These include Bihar, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Rajasthan, Tripura, West Bengal, Gujarat, Odisha, Manipur, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Punjab, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Jammu and Kashmir.

15 States/UTs have higher cases per million population than the national average. These are Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Ladakh, Delhi and Goa, stated the ministry.

As per the ministry, 4,01,078 new cases were registered in India in the last 24 hours. Ten states report 70.77 per cent of the new cases. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 54,022, followed by Karnataka with 48,781 and Kerala with 38,460 new cases.

India's total Active Caseload has reached 37,23,446. It now comprises 17.01 per cent of the country's total Positive Cases. A net incline of 78,282 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours, it said.

Twelve states cumulatively account for 80.68 per cent of India's total active cases.

The ministry further said that the National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.09 per cent. 4,187 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Ten states account for 77.29 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties at 898 followed by Karnataka at 592 daily deaths.

Three States/UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mizoram and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, it added. (ANI)

