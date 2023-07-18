New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the Global Food Regulators Summit 2023 to be held in the national capital on Thursday will focus on the crucial aspect of food safety, which deserves as much attention as food security.

The Union Health Minister, on Monday, was briefing the media on the Global Food Regulators Summit, which is being organized by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on July 20-21 here at Manekshaw Auditorium.

Also Read | Telangana: Gold Worth Rs 1.03 Crore Seized at Hyderabad Airport.

Stressing the importance of kitchens in homes and Yoga, Mandaviya said that they play key roles in acting as preventive care for any individual's health.

"We go for treatment after falling ill, but our scriptures say that we should not fall ill, and stay healthy. For this preventive care, our kitchen is our hospital. And to stay healthy, yoga also plays a very important part in preventive care," Mandaviya said in the press briefing.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Threatened Again: Unidentified Caller Warns of 26/11-style Attack and Targets Prime Minister and UP Chief Minister.

Food Regulators from over 40 countries will participate along with representatives from 30 International Organisations and 25 International Research Institutes/Universities.

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) unveiled the logo of the Summit today in the presence of Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, SP Singh Baghel.

“This is the first time the summit is being held outside Rome, Italy. The Global Food Regulators Summit will focus on the crucial aspect of food safety, which needs as much attention as food security”, he stated.

The Union Minister further expressed his confidence that through collective efforts, the summit would lead to the harmonization of global food safety standards, improved regulatory frameworks, and the provision of safe and high-quality food for consumers worldwide.

Union MoS for Health and Family Welfare, SP Singh Baghel said, “This summit aligns with the theme of India’s G20 Presidency- One Earth, One Family, One Future. Indian tradition has always been about Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, and this summit is a step in that direction.”

The Summit will witness the launch of a Common Digital Dashboard—a unified IT portal providing comprehensive information on standards, regulations, notifications, advisories, guidelines, contamination limits, and the latest developments by Food Regulators in India.

The Summit will witness the launch of several groundbreaking initiatives that will revolutionize the accessibility and sharing of food safety information. Among these initiatives is the release of Food-o-Copoeia, a comprehensive collection of food category-wise monographs, serving as a single-point reference for all applicable standards for specific product categories. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)