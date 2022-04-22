Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 21 (ANI): The polling officials, including Presiding and Polling officers engaged in Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections to be held on April 22, proceeded to their respective polling stations along with EVMs and other election materials from Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati on Thursday.

Pallav Gopal Jha, District Election Officer of Kamrup Metropolitan District, extended his best wishes to polling officials for performing their duty smoothly.

In this election, a total of 757 polling stations have been set up out of which 80 polling stations will be conducted exclusively by women polling officials.

For the first time, EVMs will be used in GMC Election. In this election, a total of 7,97,807 voters will exercise their franchise out of which 3,97,128 numbers of voters are male, 4,00,658 numbers are female and 26 numbers voters belong to the third gender.

The voting will be started from 7.30 am to 4.30 pm on Friday.

The counting of votes will be held on April 24 at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre and the result will be declared on the same day. (ANI)

