Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | GMR Group to Host Webinar to Build Confidence Amongst Flyers

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 06:07 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | GMR Group to Host Webinar to Build Confidence Amongst Flyers

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 14 (ANI): GMR Group will host a webinar on Tuesday with a purpose of building confidence amongst flyers amid coronavirus pandemic.

The webinar titled 'Reposing the Faith in Flying' will be addressed by Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep S Puri, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, SpiceJet's Ajay Singh and DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar.

Also Read | Lockdown to be Imposed Again? PIB Debunks Fake News, Here's The Truth Behind the Viral Post.

The session scheduled to take place between 4 PM to 5:30 PM will be moderated by D Sudhakar Reddy, President of Airline Passengers Association of India.

Air travel was suspended in March due to coronavirus outbreak followed by lockdown announcement. Domestic air travel resumed from May 25 after a gap of nearly two months with certain conditions. (ANI)

Also Read | HM Amit Shah Calls Meeting of All Political Parties of Delhi on Monday to Review COVID-19 Situation in National Capital: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement