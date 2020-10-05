Panaji, Oct 5 (PTI) Two Russian nationals were arrested on Monday for allegedly cultivating cannabis in their rented flat in Morjim in Goa and seizure of 2.5 kilograms of the contraband worth Rs 3.5 lakh was made, police said.

Pernem police station inspector Jivba Dalvi identified the two as Alexei Perevalov (31) and Alexei Rebriev (41).

"We found lights, exhaust fans and other equipment which were used to grow cannabis inside the house. The two have been charged under the NDPS Act," he added.

