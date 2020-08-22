Panaji, Aug 22 (PTI) Goa on Saturday reported 306 new COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative count of infections to 13,790, state health department said.

With five deaths, the toll mounted to 140, it said.

A total of 479 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 10,019.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 13,790, new cases 306, deaths 140, discharged 10,019, active cases 3,631, samples tested till date 1,79,836.

