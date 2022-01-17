Panaji, Jan 17 (PTI) A total of 2,174 COVID-19 cases were detected from 5,236 tests in Goa on Monday at a positivity rate of 41.52 per cent, an official said.

The tally in the coastal state was 2,12,649 and six deaths took the toll to 3,563, he said.

So far, 1,87,129 people have been discharged post recovery, including 1,592 on Monday, the official said.

The number of coronavirus tests conducted in Goa stood at 17,35,923, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 2,12,649, new cases 2174, death toll 3563, discharged 187129, active cases 21957, samples tested till date 1735923.

