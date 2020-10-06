Panaji, Oct 6 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 caseload went up to 36,238 on Tuesday with a single-day addition of 519 fresh cases, a health official said.

With eight more people succumbing to the infection, the total toll in the state mounted to 468, he said.

A total of 594 people were discharged in the day, taking the count of recoveries to 31,050, he added.

1,898 samples were tested in the day, the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 36,238, new cases 519, deaths 468, discharged 31,050, active cases 4,720, samples tested till date 2,64,139.

