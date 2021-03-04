Panaji, Mar 4 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload reached 55,212, after 69 persons tested positive for the infection on Thursday, an official from the state health department said.

With two more casualties during the day, the toll went up to 798, the official said.

Apart from this, as many as 38 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities, taking the count of recoveries to 53,775, he said.

This has left the coastal state with 639 active cases, the official said.

With the addition of 1,565 samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 4,99,371, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 55,212, new cases 69, death toll 798, discharged 53,775, active cases 639, samples tested till date 4,99,371.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)