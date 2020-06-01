India News | Goa: Advisory Issued for Beach-goers Ahead of Pre-monsoon Showers

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 1 (ANI): With heavy pre-monsoon showers expected over the next two days in Goa, Drishti Marine, the state-appointed professional lifeguard agency, has issued an advisory instructing visitors to the beaches not to venture into the sea during the next 48 hours.

According to the alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in the north and south Goa with wind speeds of 45 to 55 km per hour.

The coastal belt will also witness fast currents and high waves in the range of 2.8 to 4 metre high. Citizens have been advised to be cautious as rough weather and sea conditions will prevail during these days.

Drishti especially cautioned adults to keep a very close eye on children while being on the beach.

The IMD directed fishermen not to venture into the sea off Goa-Maharashtra coast for next two days.

Owing to the lockdown and present weather conditions, red flags have been installed at all beaches under Drishti's surveillance indicating that these are strictly "non-swim zones".

Lifeguards are monitoring and patrolling the beaches. "An accident can take place at any time and our lifeguard force who are trained in first aid, CPR and AED are the first responders for any emergencies and medical interventions along the coast," Drishti said in a statement.

Drishti Marine checks the weather forecast with the IMD on a daily basis to keep a close tab on the weather conditions. (ANI)

