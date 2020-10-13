North Goa (Goa) [India], October 13 (ANI): Acting on specific information, the Calangute police team apprehended four persons allegedly involved in betting during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday night.

The police team conducted a raid in a room at a facility in Candolim on October 12 night and arrested four accused, all native of Andhra Pradesh. The police allegedly seized Rs 15,785 in cash, 32 phones, mobile conference box, and two laptops, all in total worth Rs 5 lakhs approximately in the operation.

Also Read | Ashok Kumar Birth Anniversary: Here’s Why The Legendary Actor Stopped Celebrating His Birthday Since 1987.

The accused were subsequently arrested on the basis of the criminal case registered at the Calangute police station.

Notably, this is the fourth case registered in connection with a betting racket registered in the Calangute police station within a month.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution | AQI Deteriorates to ‘Very Poor’ Category in ITO Area: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on October 13, 2020.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)