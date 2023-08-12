Panaji, Aug 12 (PTI) The Goa police on Saturday registered a case against a man for insulting and abusing a woman police officer and circulating a video of it on social media.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi told reporters that Colvale police have booked one Lyndon Sequeira from Sirsaim village in North Goa for insulting and abusing an on-duty woman police officer.

Dalvi said that the accused not only misbehaved with the police officer but also videographed it and shared the clip on social media.

He said that the accused would be summoned for questioning.

