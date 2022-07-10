Solapur (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, along with his family, offered prayers at the Shri Vitthal - Rukmini Temple in Pandharpur on Sunday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also offered prayers and performed Maha Aarti along with his wife, Lata Shinde at the Pandharpur Vitthal Rukmini temple marking the occasion on Sunday.

The occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu across many states in the country. Some also observe fast to attain prosperity and attain moksha later in life. (ANI)

