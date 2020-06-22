Panaji (Goa) [India], June 22 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday confirmed that an 85-year-old man has succumbed to COVID-19 in Morlem village, Goa.

CM Sawant said to ANI, "An 85-year-old man has died due to coronavirus in the state. The deceased was asthmatic and had blood pressure and diabetic issues."

Also Read | COVID-19 Patient Allegedly Commits Suicide at AIIMS Patna: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 22, 2020.

"Yesterday, he was admitted to Goa medical college under the serious condition where he was tested positive for COVID-19. Following that, he was shifted to COVID-19 hospital and was put on a ventilator. On Monday morning, he passed away and I think, he died due to old age and co-morbid conditions," added the CM.

On being asked about the tracing and containment of area near the deceased home, Sawant said, "We have contained the area where he was staying. If the virus has spread, it must be within the family." (ANI)

Also Read | Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 Live Streaming: Puri Administration to Host Live Telecast of Rath Yatra to Ensure Devotees Watch Festival From Home.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)