Panaji (Goa) [India], August 4 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant reiterated his government's commitment to providing all required facilities for making the current education system viable and said the implementation of the National Education Policy in Goa is being monitored.

Sawant also urged all the heads of schools, teachers, parents and students to be serious about its implementation to collectively give a better output to boost the education system.The Chief Minister was speaking at the inaugural function of the second State Level Conference for school Heads on the theme "Whole- School approach to transformation; Enabling Leaders to achieve Vision NEP 2020" organized by Goa Headmasters Association in collaboration with NIEPA.

All states have stressed on NEP to provide education in mother tongue not only at the primary level but also focused on professional colleges. Every state has started to convert their syllabus in their respective mother tongue, he saidExpressing concern about students remaining idle at home after completing 11th and 12th class, the Chief Minister maintained that the government is working to develop human resources including imparting skill education to students of Goa. The courses, with vertical mobility, are being decided by the Director of Education. The government is working to provide the best possible facilities for the betterment of students. Goa is the first state to introduce skill education at the High School level, he added. (ANI)

