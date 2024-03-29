Panaji (Goa) [India], March 28 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday addressed a meeting of BJP workers and well-wishers at Panchayat Hall Borim.

WRD Minister Subhash Shirodkar, BJP South Goa Candidate Pallavi Dempo, BJP Goa Gen Sec Narendra Sawaikar, South Goa ZP Suvarna Tendulkar, Sarpanch Satish Naik and other party workers were present at the meeting.

While addressing to the party members Sawant praised the works of PM Narendra Modi by saying "The Double Engine Sarkar led by PM Narendra Modi works with the approach that every Indian is his family member and delivers to the last mile. In Modi 3.0 we shall continue to do so by delivering on every promise".

He further congratulated Pallavi Dimpo for expressing her vision for the development of Shiroda Bazaar. (ANI)

