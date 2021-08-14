Saligao (Goa) [India], August 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday commenced various development works in Saligao village of Goa.

Speaking on the occasion, Sawant assured to resolve the water problem faced by the people in Saligao and other surrounding areas on priority.

Asserting the initiatives taken by the government to bring the administration at the doorsteps of the people, Sawant appealed to the public to support his government in this endeavour.

"The government has initiated action to overcome skilled labour issues by undertaking the process of imparting training to the people under Skill Ministry of the state. People should come forward to grab the opportunity," he said.

Minister for Public Works Department (PWD) Deepak Prabhu Pauskar, Former minister and MLA Jayesh Salgaonkar, Former minister Dilip Parulekar, Zila Parishad (ZP) Chairman Kartik Kudnekar, ZP member Rupesh Naik, Saligao Sarpanch Lafira Gomes, and others graced the occasion.

Earlier, Sawant inaugurated the work of the improvement and hot mixing of Chogm road from Porvorim to Saligao, Calangute in Bardez taluka at an estimated cost of Rs 572. 92 lakhs.

He also inaugurated Primary Health Centre at Saligao which will benefit the people of Saligao, Sangolda, Pilerne, and Guirim areas. Director of Health Services Dr Jose D'Sa welcomed the minister.

While inaugurating the health centre, Sawant appealed to the people to enroll their names under Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana (DDSSY) schemes and urged them to come forward to avail the benefits of various government schemes.

During his day-long program, Sawant also inspected the progress of construction of Multipurpose Cyclone Shelter which is going on at Pilerne Industrial Estate, and informed that the construction of the said building will be finished soon. "More than 500 people can be accommodated in the shelter and facilities such as canteen, toilets are made available for the beneficiaries," he added.

Later, Sawant interacted with the Swayampurna Mitras at a function held in the Panchayat hall at Pilerne. (ANI)

