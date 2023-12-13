Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 13 (ANI): Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Chhattisgarh CM designate Vishnu Deo Sai, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant extended his wishes to the BJP leaders and workers in the state of Chhattisgarh.

"I would like to congratulate all leaders and party workers of Chhattisgarh and I would like to thank the people of Chhattisgarh. The decision of BJP falls in line with PM Modi's guarantee for the people of Chhattisgarh, and the new team that will take oath today will strive to deliver their best," said Pramod Sawant.

Also Read | Parliament Security Breach: Six Suspected To Be Involved in Conspiracy Behind Security Lapse in Lok Sabha, Say Sources.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister-designate Vishnu Deo Sai and his council of ministers will be taking oaths today in Raipur. Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, the CM designate offered prayers at Jagannath Temple in Raipur.

"Today, I will be taking the oath as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. I offered prayers here at Jagannath temple and took blessings," Vishnu Deo Sai told ANI.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Man Laces Food With Cyanide To Kill Wife After She Objects to Affair in Chikkamagaluru District.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and other senior party leaders will be joining the swearing-in ceremony, a BJP leader said.

Vishnu Deo Sai's name was announced as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh on Sunday afternoon after a key meeting of the BJP's newly-elected 54 MLAs in the state was held in Raipur. He won the Kunkuri Assembly seat with a total of 87,604 votes.

Sai is a prominent figure in the BJP and has held various positions, including being the former state chief and former union minister. Sai hails from the influential Sahu (Teli) community which has a sizable presence in the Durg, Raipur and Bilaspur divisions. He served as State President of the party for Chhattisgarh from 2020 until 2022. He was the Union Minister of State for Mines, Steel in the first PM Modi cabinet.

He is highly regarded among tribal voters. The new chief minister started his political career as a village sarpanch. In 1989, he was elected as a 'panch' of Bagia village panchayat and next year became the sarpanch unopposed.

Meanwhile, from a village sarpanch Sai rose to the rank of the Union Minister of state for steel in the first Cabinet of PM Modi.In 1998, he was defeated in the assembly polls from Pathalgaon seat. Vishnu Deo won four consecutive Lok Sabha elections from the Raigarh constituency from 1999 to 2014. He was not given a ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Of the 90 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged 54 while the Congress won 35. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)