Panaji (Goa) [India], April 10 (ANI): Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday inaugurated the first Occupational Safety and Health Expo and Summit 2025, organized by the Inspectorate of Factories & Boilers in Panaji here.

Nilkanth Halarnkar, Minister for Factories & Boilers, Animal Husbandry, and Fisheries, was also present at the occasion, along with other dignitaries, according to a release.

Addressing the gathering, CM Sawant emphasized that "Safety is paramount--because when we protect our workers, we safeguard their families and our collective future." He noted that the Expo represents a significant step forward in strengthening workplace safety standards across all sectors.

Welcoming participants, CM said, "I warmly welcome all exhibitors and visitors from across India to Goa, who have brought with them the latest advancements in factory safety technologies and solutions. This Summit serves as a platform for learning, innovation, and collaboration among policymakers, industry professionals, and stakeholders."

Reaffirming the Government's commitment, the Chief Minister added, "The Government of Goa remains committed to fostering a safe, healthy, and worker-friendly industrial ecosystem. Guided by the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, we continue our journey toward building a Swayampurna Goa."

On Wednesday, CM Sawant launched the Viksit Goa Portal, a platform where every citizen of the state is encouraged to visit and contribute their suggestions and inputs for the preparation of the Viksit Goa Vision Document.

Speaking about the platform, Sawant wrote on X, "Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji has set the ambitious goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047. In alignment with this, we have envisioned Viksit Goa by 2037."

CM outlined a three-phase roadmap for the development of Goa and said that their "aim is to make Goa a model state for accelerated economic growth and holistic development within the country."

"The Vision Document will be developed in three phases-Vision for 2030, 2037, and 2047-outlining a roadmap for Goa's long-term progress. Our aim is to make Goa a model state for accelerated economic growth and holistic development within the country," Sawant wrote on X.

CM Sawant added that every suggestion and input will be "carefully studied and considered" for the development of Goa.

"The QR Code for submitting suggestions will remain active for 45 days, until 25th May 2025. I appeal to every Goan to participate in this important initiative. Every suggestion, comment, and input, including those from public institutions, will be carefully studied and considered for inclusion in the final Viksit Goa Vision Document. Let's shape the future of Goa together!" Sawant wrote on X. (ANI)

