Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant offered prayers at Venkateswara Temple, Tirumala on Monday.

"I came here to offer prayers at Tirupati Balaji Temple. International Temple Connect Mahakumbh is taking place for the second time in the country after Varanasi. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis ji and Temple representatives from all over the country have come here for this program," Sawant said.

He further said that temple tourism will increase more in the country after this Mahakumbh and spirituality in the country will also increase.

"There will be huge benefits and the spirituality in the country will increase this year. I convey my very best wishes for the Temple Connect Mahakumbh on behalf of the Goa government...," he added.

Earlier, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant offered prayers after taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant said, " At this holy place of Maha Kumbh, I did 'Amrit Snan'. My cabinet members, party MLAs and family members have come here. I want to appreciate UP CM Yogi Adityanath for organising this very well and for the facilities here. We arranged trains from Goa so that people can come here. Thousands of people are coming from Goa here. I feel lucky that I could come here to witness the Mahakumbh which happens in 140 years."

On February 15, he paid a visit to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, saying the majestic shrine was a 'Rashtra Mandir' (national temple).

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of his visit to the Ram Temple, CM Sawant said, "I feel blessed and privileged to had a darshan (sighting) of Lord Ram Lalla today along with the entire Goa cabinet, our MLAs, and the BJP state president. We arrived here representing the people of Goa. As many as 2000 people from my state are here to take the darshan of Ram Lalla. This is not just a Ram Mandir but a 'Rashtra Mandir'." (ANI)

