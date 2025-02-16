Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Union Minister Jitendra Singh offered prayers after taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Saturday.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant said, " At this holy place of Maha Kumbh, I did 'Amrit Snan'. My cabinet members, party MLAs and family members have come here. I want to appreciate UP CM Yogi Adityanath for organising this very well and for the facilities here. We arranged trains from Goa so that people can come here. Thousands of people are coming from Goa here. I feel lucky that I could come here to witness the Mahakumbh which happens in 140 years."

Union Minister Jitendra Singh also took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

In a post on X, he said, "A supernatural experience. It is a matter of good fortune that the great festival of Maha Kumbh is happening in our lifetime."

According to the Uttar Pradesh administration, the Mahakumbh has become the first event in the world to have more than 500 million direct participants.

The local administration reported that 17 million devotees took a dip on Paush Purnima, followed by 35 million on Makar Sankranti, 76.4 million on Mauni Amavasya, 25.7 million on Basant Panchami, and 14 million on Magh Purnima. As of 4:00 PM on Friday, over 7.9 million devotees had taken a dip in the Triveni Sangam.

The Uttar Pradesh government also noted that more than 200,000 Kalpavasis and approximately 7.7 million devotees attended the Mahakumbh Mela on Friday. Over 400,000 people travelled through 140 trains to attend the event, as per official data.

Over 2.79 lakh passengers boarded trains from Prayagraj railway station by 6 am on Saturday, as the Mahakumbh continued to draw massive crowds, according to Indian Railways.

On Friday (February 14), over 10.47 lakh passengers travelled on 328 trains from Prayagraj.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal described his visit to the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj as an emotional moment for him. Speaking to ANI, he said that the world's largest religious gathering exemplifies India's collective spirit. (ANI)

