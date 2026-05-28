India News | Goa CM Sawant Calls on PM Modi at Seva Teertha, Highlights Family's Jan Sangh Legacy

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 28 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Seva Teertha along with his family, describing the meeting as a privileged and emotional moment.

In a post on X, Sawant said the visit was especially significant for his family, recalling his father's long association with social work through the Jan Sangh movement.

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He wrote, "Delighted and privileged to call on the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji along with my family at Seva Teertha."

Highlighting the emotional aspect of the meeting, he added, "Especially emotional for my Pappa, who began his journey of social work through the Jan Sangh and has carried that spirit of seva forward all his life."

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Expressing gratitude, Sawant further said PM Modi continues to inspire party workers across the country.

He added, "Heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble PM for continuing to inspire crores of Karyakartas in the service of the nation."

Earlier, Sawant chaired a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on May 18 to review Monsoon Preparedness 2026 in the state in the presence of senior officials, Collectors, Indian Coast Guard and Heads of Departments.

Sawant reviewed preparedness measures at the State, District and Taluka levels and ensured that all Emergency Operation Centres and Control Rooms are fully operational and will function 24x7 during the monsoon season.

During the meeting, the CM also informed about dangerous hoardings, desilting of drains and water bodies, monitoring flood & landslide-prone areas, strengthening emergency communication systems, stocking essential medicines and supplies, and ensuring readiness of rescue teams and equipment.

Sawant has directed all departments to work in close coordination to ensure that no life is lost due to any disaster. He emphasised installation of warning signboards at accident-prone zones, action against dilapidated buildings, ban on swimming in abandoned mining pits, and effective utilisation of Aapada Mitra volunteers along with NCC, NSS, Scouts and Guides during emergencies. (ANI)

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