Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at the 'Path Sanchalan' at Bicholim (Photo/ANI)

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 15 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday took part in Path Sanchalan event at Bicholim to mark Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) foundation day and Dussehra.

RSS, a volunteer organisation, was founded in the year 1925 on the occasion of Dussehra.

Earlier today, ahead of the annual Vijaya Dashami address RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat performed 'Shastra Pooja' at its headquarters in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami, according to the Hindu calendar is celebrated on the 10th day after the nine days of Navratri festivities in the month of Ashvina. (ANI)

