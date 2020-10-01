Panaji, Oct 1 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday sought a detailed investigation report regarding an unidentified infant girl whose body was found on a beach near Panaji last month.

Agassaim police on September 25 found the mutilated corpse of a girl, estimated to be around one month old, on Siridao beach.

Sawant said he had sought a report from the police about the progress of investigation.

The police have launched a massive investigation to find the girl's parents.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Panaji) Uttam Raut Desai said the girl's body washed ashore and was mauled by stray dogs and crows before being found by some fishermen.

The police will check records at hospitals and primary health centres to find out about recent deliveries, he said.

A sample of the body tissue has been preserved for DNA testing, he added.

