Panaji, Oct 3 (PTI) Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday unveiled "Swamyampoorn Goa" campaign's village-level plan focusing on women and self-help groups (SHGs), under the Centre's Aatmanirbhar Bharat programme.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said this action plan for women and SHGs will make the coastal state self- sufficient.

The initiative will provide basic infrastructure for warehouses of food grains, cold storages, healthcare camps and strengthen SHGs, he said.

The plan will also promote marketing of traditional handicraft items to generate revenue and employment, Sawant said.

All SHGs can be registered under one umbrella and catering services will also be promoted in government canteen by SHGs entrepreneurship, the chief minister said.

Apart from this, the campaign will also take up branding, packaging and marketing or e-marketing of agricultural and non-agricultural products, he said.

Moreover, financial literacy and skill-based training will be imparted to women and SHGs, he said on Twitter. PTI

