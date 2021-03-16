Panaji, Mar 16 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of the National Vaccination Day and called for greater engagement of citizens of the coastal state towards immunisation against COVID-19.

The National Vaccination Day is observed on March 16 every year to convey the importance of vaccination to the entire nation.

"The #NationalVaccination Day spreads awareness about the importance of vaccination and improvement of health and well being. I urge greater engagement of the citizens of Goa around immunization of #COVID19 vaccine to protect and safeguard people of all age groups against the disease," Sawant tweeted.

