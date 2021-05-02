Panaji (Goa) [India], May 2 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday visited the oxygen production plant at Cuncolim in South Goa and held a review meeting at the site to ensure continuous supply of medical oxygen to various hospitals in the area amid the COVID-19, the Chief Minister's Office said.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister informed about his visits and said, "Visited three oxygen production plants in South Goa today to review the production capacity, supply, and transportation mechanism."

Meanwhile, the Goa government on Sunday induced COVID-19 restrictions in force in the state till May 10 during which various commercial establishments will remain closed while political and social gatherings will be banned. (ANI)

