India News | Goa Cong Demands Sealing of State Borders as COVID-19 Cases Rise

Panaji, Jun 17 (PTI) Goa Congress workers on Wednesday staged a protest at the state border in Canacona area of South Goa, demanding that borders be sealed in light of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the coastal state.

Speaking to reporters, state Congress spokesman Janardhan Bhandari claimed that the party was worried about the rise in COVID-19 cases, as the BJP-led government had failed to screen people entering the state.

Congress workers had also staged a similar protest at Patradevi in North Goa, he said.

"All state borders should be sealed and people entering Goa should be tested for coronavirus," he said.

The state government should announce a complete lockdown in view of the rising case count, Bhandari said, adding that the party also demanded adequate safety equipment and PPEs for frontline workers.

"It is purely due to incompetence of the BJP government that Goa has crossed the 500-cases mark in the last fortnight," he added.

As on Tuesday, Goa had recorded 629 COVID-19 cases, of which 85 patients have recovered from the infection.

